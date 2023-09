Turner started at first base and went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Turner stepped in at first base for an injured Triston Casas (shoulder). The 38-year-old veteran has been a consistent producer and clubhouse presence all season for Boston and is expected to remain a regular over the final two weeks of the season. At this point, Adam Duvall is the veteran apt to lose plate appearances to younger talent.