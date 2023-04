Turner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Turner's absence from the starting nine looks to be little more than a veteran's day off while the Red Sox and Angels conclude their four-game series with a day game that begins at 11:10 a.m. local time. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will get a day out of the field to fill Turner's usual spot as Boston's designated hitter.