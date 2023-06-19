Turner is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Twins, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Turner will get a breather after he went 5-for-14 with two homers, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs scored while starting all three games of the team's series with the Yankees, including both contests Sunday. The 38-year-old has been on a tear in June, batting .318 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over 66 at-bats in 16 games during the month. Masatake Yoshida will take over at designated hitter while Jarren Duran starts in left field and bats leadoff in the series opener with Minnesota on Monday.