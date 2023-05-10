site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Getting first start at third base
RotoWire Staff
Turner is making his first start at third base this season for the Red Sox on Wednesday in Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Turner has made eight starts at first base in addition to 27 at designated hitter, but this will be his first time at his customary hot corner. Rafael Devers is getting a day off.
