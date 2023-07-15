Turner started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Turner's seventh-inning, two-run blast extended a hit streak to 10 games, during which he's 16-for-38 (.421) with three home runs and 14 RBI. He also started at second base, an alignment that allowed manager Alex Cora to maximize offensive potential. For one night, it worked. Turner, Jarren Duran (LF), Adam Duvall (CF), and Mastaka Yoshida (DH) combined to go 6-for-18 with a double, two homers and two additional runs scored. Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Turner will play second base about once per week.