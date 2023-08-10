Turner (heel) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Royals.

Turner has now sat out three straight games and six of the last nine contests due to a left heel bone bruise suffered back on July 31. It's an injury which often requires a multi-week absence, although Turner plans to play through and could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday. Trevor Story will be the designated hitter again Thursday as Pablo Reyes handles shortstop.