Turner is making "big improvements," according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Turner might take batting practice Sunday.
In addition to taking BP, Turner may also get his stitches removed after he was hit in the face by a pitch and taken to the hospital earlier this week. Turner received 16 stitches and dealt with significant swelling, but he cleared all is scans and appears tentatively on track to be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Hopeful of readiness for opener•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Could miss two weeks•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: No fractures and clear scans•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Being monitored for concussion•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Taken to hospital•
-
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Exits after HBP to face•