Turner (knee) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Turner missed both of the Red Sox's games over the weekend after leaving Friday's game with left knee soreness. The 38-year-old was back in the No. 3 spot in the lineup Monday while serving as the designated hitter. The 0-fer dropped his season average to .272, though he has hit safely in six of his last 10 contests with three home runs in that span.