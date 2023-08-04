Turner (heel) is out of the lineup again Friday versus the Blue Jays.
Turner has been sidelined all this week because of a lingering left heel contusion. Luis Urias will start at second base and bat eighth in his Red Sox debut against the Jays and right-hander Alek Manoah.
