Turner went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Texas.

The two times Turner came up with runners in scoring position, he drove them in with singles. He has a five-game streak with at least one RBI, having gone 9-for-20 with two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored during that stretch. His 49 RBI ranks second on the team behind Rafael Devers (66). The 38-year-old Turner has been clutch all season for Boston, posting a .350 average and .965 OPS with RISP.