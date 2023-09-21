Red Sox manager Alex Cora does not plan to shut down Turner, who has been dealing with a bone bruise in his heel since August, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cora pledged Wednesday that the team will play out the string with their best players, and Turner as been one of them for much of the season. He started Wednesday's game, his 17th start in 19 September games, but the injury may be taking its toll; Turner has a .625 OPS during the month. The player has given Cora no indication that he can't finish the season. "He won't tell me. He's always available. He wants to play," Cora said. "We signed him for 162-plus but right now, it looks like it's 162 and we've got to play through it. We've got to play all the way to the end." Turner is hitting .280 with 23 home runs, 95 RBI and an .818 OPS this season.