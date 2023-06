Turner will be on the bench for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Turner helped the Red Sox to a victory in the afternoon contest, going 2-for-5 with three RBI. He'll rest his 38-year-old legs during the nightcap, with Triston Casas handling first base and Masataka Yoshida serving as the designated hitter.