Turner (heel) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers, batting third and serving as the designated hitter.
Turner has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left heel throughout August, appearing in just three games and none since Monday. The injury typically requires an absence of at least a month, but the veteran has elected to play through the problem down the stretch. Whether or not the issue leads to increased absences and decreased performance remains to be seen.
