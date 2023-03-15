Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Turner (face) is scheduled to take batting practice Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Assuming Turner is able to track the ball well during his upcoming BP session, he could be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox's Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Saturday or Sunday for what would be his first game action since he exited a March 6 contest after being struck in the face by a pitch. Turner was fortunate to avoid a concussion or any facial fractures, but he required 16 stitches to seal a laceration on his face and also experienced significant swelling. The Red Sox will likely ease Turner back into the spring lineup at designated hitter before having him play third base.