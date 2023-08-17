Turner is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Turner had started four straight games after returning from a heel injury over the weekend, but he'll sit this afternoon tilt following Wednesday's night game loss to the Nats. Trevor Story is getting a day at designated hitter while Pablo Reyes plays shortstop.
