Turner went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Even at 38 years old, Turner can still swipe a bag here and there. He's notched now notched two steals this season. He's posted multiple hits in three straight games, raising his slash line to .286/.377/.389 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven doubles through 33 contests. He won't pump up the counting stats much, but he's a solid stabilizer for batting average in fantasy.