Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Guardians.

After working both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, Jansen was able to get a couple days off before his next appearance and looked refreshed, topping out at 96.7 mph with his cutter while firing nine of 13 pitches for strikes. The veteran closer has been scored upon only once in his last seven games, but his 25.8 percent strikeout rate and 13.5 percent walk rate on the season would be the worst marks of his career if they don't improve.