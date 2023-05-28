Jansen earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Jansen got the call to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and retired Arizona in order on 13 pitches. The veteran closer posted his third straight scoreless outing -- two of which have resulted in a save -- following a troubling pair of appearances in mid-May during which he blew two saves and allowed six runs (five earned) across one inning. Those two blowups have Jansen's ERA at 3.45 on the campaign, but he's kept the opponent off the scoreboard in 14 of his 17 outings overall.