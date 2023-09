Jansen was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran right-hander was pulled from Tuesday's appearance due to fatigue and illness symptoms, and he's now tested positive for COVID-19. Jansen will have to remain on the COVID IL for at least seven days, which leaves Chris Martin and John Schreiber as the likely candidates to split closing duties for the next week.