Jansen earned the save Tuesday against Toronto, striking out one batter during a perfect ninth inning.

Jansen has now converted on nine straight save chances and hasn't allowed a hit or walk across his last 2.2 innings of action. He's picked up a save in four straight appearances and is tied for the fifth most saves in the American League. Overall, Jansen owns a 2.70 ERA and a 30:11 K:BB across 23.1 innings.