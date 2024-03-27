Jansen struck out one over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rangers.
Jansen, who was bothered by back issues this spring, made just four appearances with the final 12 days of spring training. He expects to be ready to go for the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Returns from back issue•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Slated for appearance Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Now won't pitch until Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Scratched again•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Will make appearance Tuesday•