The Red Sox activated Yoshida (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida has been sidelined since late April with a strained left thumb but recently was able to play in a couple rehab games with Triple-A Worcester, clearing the way for his return. He returns to a .275/.348/.388 slash line and will operate as Boston's primary designated hitter.
