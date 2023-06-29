Yoshida (forearm) will be the designated hitter and bat sixth in his return to the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Yoshida missed two contests with lingering soreness in his forearm as a result of a hit by pitch, but he's feeling well enough to play Thursday, at least in a DH role. Rob Refsnyder is in left field.
