Yoshida made a slight adjustment to his batting stance which he credits for his current hot stretch, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. The Red Sox outfielder has a hit in 14 consecutive games, going 25-for-56 (.446) with 13 runs, five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI during the run.

After consultation with the coaching staff, Yoshida opened up his stance, allowing him to see the ball better. "I can pick out the balls that I should swing at, so I think that's why I'm doing well," Yoshida said. He stressed the only thing that has changed is the stance; his swing remains the same. Yoshida, who batted .189 over his first 53 at-bats against MLB pitching, is up to a .317/.400/.548 slash line for the season.