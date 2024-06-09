Yoshida (thumb) started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a rehab game for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Yoshida played the first of two rehab games as the DH for the WooSox and told reporters he felt no pain, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. He'll serve as the DH again Sunday, and the Red Sox hope to have him back by the end of the week.