Yoshida went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

Boston's bats were booming in this one as all six hits they collected against Luis Castillo went for extra bases, and Yoshida was right in the thick of the offensive eruption. The 29-year-old MLB rookie has found his groove at the plate, and over his last 97 plate appearances he's slashing a dazzling .375/.423/.648 with seven doubles, a triple, five homers, 17 runs and 21 RBI.