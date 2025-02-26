Yoshida (shoulder) has been cleared to participate in live batting practice, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida has been eased into workouts this spring as he comes back from last October's surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. The hope remains that he will be ready in time for Opening Day, and his clearance to take live BP in late February jibes with that timeline. Yoshida will likely be ready to serve as a designated hitter in Grapefruit League games before long, but the Red Sox will want him to show he can handle playing the outfield before they deem him ready for Opening Day.