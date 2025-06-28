Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Cleared to start rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.
Yoshida is in the final stages of his recovery from offseason surgery on his right shoulder in early October. He played exclusively at DH in 2024 but will get some reps in the outfield during his rehab in the minors. How Yoshida fairs early on in his rehab assignment will provide the Red Sox a better idea of when the 31-year-old will be able to return to the majors.
