Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Seattle.

Yoshida's fourth-inning double put an end to an 0-for-19 stretch. He was given a day to rest Saturday after an 0-for-8 run, but Yoshida went hitless Sunday, Monday and his first at-bat Tuesday before snapping out of the funk. Despite the recent downturn, the outfielder maintains a respectable .306/.367/.484 line through 94 games (403 plate appearances).