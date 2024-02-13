Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that he expects Yoshida to receive the majority of the at-bats at designated hitter, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

It's the direction things have been pointing after Yoshida struggled defensively in left field in his first year in Boston. Tyler O'Neill is slated to play left field for the Red Sox, while Wilyer Abreu looks like the early favorite to handle right field, at least against right-handed pitching. Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs in 2023 but had just a .663 OPS after the All-Star break.