Yoshida did not start in Saturday's 3-2 loss to San Francisco. He walked as a pinch hitter and scored a run in the ninth inning.

Yoshida was hitless over his last eight at-bats, including four groundouts to the right side of the infield in Friday's win. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have learned when Yoshida hits a lot of groundballs to the right side, it's a sign he could use some rest. "I talked to him (Saturday) and he feels OK," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "But we're giving him today, let's see how it plays out, maybe (Sunday) too, you never know, and just get him ready for the week." Prior to the dry spell, Yoshida raked since the All-Star break with a slash line of .349/.378/.605.