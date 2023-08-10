Yoshida is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
The Royals are starting left-hander Austin Cox in what will be a bullpen game. Yoshida could enter the game once Kansas City puts a righty in there, but he'll begin the festivities on the bench.
