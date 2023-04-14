Yoshida (hamstring) remains out of the Red Sox' lineup for Friday's game versus the Angels.
The team had expressed hope Yoshida would be ready to go Friday at the beginning of a homestand, but they've opted to give him at least one more day. Yoshida hasn't played since Tuesday because of a tight right hamstring. Rob Refsnyder is getting another start in left field.
