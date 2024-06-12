Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and started at designated hitter in Boston's 4-1 loss, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Though he should serve as Boston's primary DH now that he's healthy again, Yoshida will give way to Tyler O'Neill on Wednesday. O'Neill missed the Red Sox's previous three games and is being eased back into the lineup in a non-defensive role, but he should eventually see regular starts in the corner outfield to keep the DH spot open for Yoshida.