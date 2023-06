Yoshida is playing left field and hitting second against the Guardians on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Yoshida has mostly hit in the middle of the order for the Red Sox, but after his third multi-hit game of the month against Cleveland on Tuesday, the rookie outfielder will hit behind Alex Verdugo versus Tanner Bibbee and the Guardians. Rafael Devers will hit cleanup with Justin Turner lined up in the third spot.