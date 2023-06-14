Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

For the second time in the series, the lefty-hitting Yoshida will retreat to the bench against a left-handed pitcher with the Rockies bringing southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill. Rob Refsnyder will spell Yoshida in left field and serve as Boston's leadoff man Wednesday.

