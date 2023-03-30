Yoshida went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Orioles.

After dominating at the plate in both spring training and the World Baseball Classic, Yoshida was able to continue his hot streak at the plate Thursday. He's certain to get a lot of playing time in the Red Sox's outfield this season, but it is hard to judge how valuable he will become to fantasy owners beyond his ability to hit for average.