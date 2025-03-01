Yoshida (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida will be limited to DH during his first several appearances, as he's only progressed to throwing from 45 feet out since undergoing surgery on his right labrum in October. If he's not ready to return to the field by the end of spring, the Red Sox may opt to put him on the injured list for the beginning of the season.
