Yoshida will not start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida has had a near-everyday role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against two of the last three southpaws the Red Sox have faced. Yoshida hasn't shown any splits whatsoever in his first MLB season, posting an identical 115 wRC+ against both lefties and righties, but given that he's slumped to a .206/.219/.284 line over his last 26 games, it makes sense that Boston would want to give him a few more days off, with those off days likely to come against same-sided pitching. Rob Refsnyder starts in left field.