Yoshida isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Yoshida went 1-for-4 with a run during Sunday's matinee, and he'll rest in the second game of the twin bill. Rob Refsnyder will start in left field and bat fifth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Four hits in blowout win•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Taking seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Hitting second against Cleveland•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Swats seventh homer•