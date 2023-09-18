Yoshida is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Yoshida has not opened a game against a left-handed starter since Aug. 17, and with Boston facing a southpaw for the second time is as many games, Yoshida will work as a reserve for a second straight day.
