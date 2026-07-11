Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Opens Friday's scoring

Yoshida went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the Red Sox's 6-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

Yoshida got the Red Sox on the board early with a two-run double in the first inning that brought both Wilyer Abreu and Anthony Seigler home. Yoshida is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 10-for-22 (.455) with one home run, four RBI, three doubles and four runs scored. He figures to be in the Red Sox's lineup for the last two games of the All-Star break, seeing as Willson Contreras (foot) is serving a five-game suspension.