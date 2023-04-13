Yoshida (hamstring) remains out of the Red Sox' lineup Thursday in Tampa Bay.
It's the second straight game he'll miss with right hamstring tightness. The expectation is that Yoshida will be ready to go Friday when the Red Sox return home to host the Angels. Rob Refsnyder is in left field Thursday.
