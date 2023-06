Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Yoshida is sitting Tuesday versus the Marlins due to forearm soreness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida took a pitch off his forearm over the weekend, but it's not a serious concern and he is expected to be available off the bench Tuesday if needed. Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo are starting in the outfield for the Red Sox and Justin Turner is serving as the designated hitter.