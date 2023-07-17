Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Cubs.

Yoshida earned his second six-RBI game of the season with the big performance. He saw a streak of eight straight multi-hit efforts snapped with an 0-for-4 game Saturday, but he remains one of the hottest hitters in Boston's lineup. The outfielder owns an impressive .317/.381/.502 slash line with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 50 runs scored, six stolen bases, 19 doubles and three triples through 81 contests this season.