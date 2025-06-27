Yoshida (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida is expected to play outfield during his rehab stint, a notable development considering Yoshida exclusively played DH in 2024. It's unclear how many games Yoshida will need to ramp up, but he's certainly nearing a big-league return. He's been on the shelf since October after undergoing right shoulder surgery.