Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Yoshida will get some rest for the day game after a night game while the Astros bring a tough southpaw (Framber Valdez) to the hill. With Yoshida on the bench, the Red Sox will roll out a starting outfield of Rob Refsnyder, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo from left to right.