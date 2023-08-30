Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
The lefty-hitting Yoshida will get some rest for the day game after a night game while the Astros bring a tough southpaw (Framber Valdez) to the hill. With Yoshida on the bench, the Red Sox will roll out a starting outfield of Rob Refsnyder, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo from left to right.
