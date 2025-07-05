Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Yoshida (shoulder) will return from the injured list during Boston's upcoming homestand, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox skipper didn't say exactly when Yoshida will be activated, but his comments confirm that the 31-year-old outfielder will return before the All-Star break. However, it's unclear what kind of role Yoshida will play in Boston's offense when he returns, as the team is already juggling five outfielders on its active roster.