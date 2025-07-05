Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Returning during homestand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Yoshida (shoulder) will return from the injured list during Boston's upcoming homestand, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox skipper didn't say exactly when Yoshida will be activated, but his comments confirm that the 31-year-old outfielder will return before the All-Star break. However, it's unclear what kind of role Yoshida will play in Boston's offense when he returns, as the team is already juggling five outfielders on its active roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Getting test run at first base•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Cleared to start rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Rehab assignment pending•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Season debut could be 'sped up'•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Making throws from outfield•