Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Yoshida (thumb) is expected to take batting practice Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Yoshida began hitting off a tee Friday and will take his next step toward returning from a strained left thumb. A timetable for return has yet to be established, but Yoshida seems to be well on his way to reinstatement.
