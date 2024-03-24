Yoshida started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's spring game against Minnesota.

Yoshida, who is expected to serve as the primary designated hitter this season, has started in left field five times in his last six spring games. That's partially due to Tyler O'Neill's lingering calf issue. O'Neill has not played the field since March 14, although the team believes he'll be ready for full duty by Opening Day, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. Yoshida is 9-for-44 (.205) with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over 16 spring games.